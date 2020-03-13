Restrictions on visitors have been put in place for many senior residencies in Pocatello.
This is just as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.
Some places have put in procedures to help limit the exposure to COVID-19.
Savannah Morrissey, Executive Administrator for Copper Summit Assisted Living, explained some of their procedures.
"So we are doing a screening process as soon as they come through our door. We ask that everybody uses hand sanitizer, we take their temperatures to make sure they don't have a fever, we ask more questions like if they have a cough or a sore throat."
These procedures are in line with the CDC for prevention, such as social distancing.
Savannah said, "we do want to limit visitors to medical necessities."
Even retirement communities are taking action in helping protect their senior residents from the Coronavirus by changing a few planned activities.
Jared Hatch, Manager of the Cottonwood Cove Retirement Park, mentioned how they're changing some activities.
"In terms of our procedures right now anything that's already in house. For instance if their down doing an activity right now we haven't changed that policy. We had entertainers scheduled to come in from the outside and that we have restricted ."
With these procedures and proactive measures in place many assisted living homes are ensuring that their residents are staying safe.
To learn more about safety and prevention for COVID-19 you can visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.