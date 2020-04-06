If you are experiencing difficulties in making payments due to the coronavirus, the Better Business Bureau has some important tips to protect your credit.
If you cannot make a payment, it's important to contact your lender to try and negotiate a payment instead of completely ignoring it.
If you ignore it, it will negatively impact your credit score, but if you speak with your lender they are required to report that to the credit bureau that you are making an attempt to pay so that it won't hurt your credit score even though you're not making the full payment.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB Northwest and Pacific said, "If you are working with a lender or a landlord or any of someone that you are making a payment to and you come to an agreement, you need to get that in writing to protect yourself. Not only should the lender have that document in hand."
The CARES Act that was just passed requires lenders to make credit bureau's aware that you're trying to make some type of payment.
