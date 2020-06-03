Today, Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison announced charges against the four officers involved in the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd. This evening, hundreds of protesters, police officers and local leaders marched in Pocatello and knelt for nine minutes in honor of Floyd.
Raemo Trevino says, "Two days ago we came up with this great idea." Trevino is one of four ISU football players who planned the "Kneel for 9 Unity Walk."
Trevino says, "We didn't expect it to turn out like this." That surprising turnout Wednesday evening was hundreds of people who showed up for the peaceful protest in response to Floyd's death; which hits home for many people.
Protester Carmelita Benitez says, "My son's worrying about, if he has a $50 bill and he goes into a store, what's going to happen to him?"
Across the country many protests turned violent in the last week. Often causing people to lose site of the protests' message. Protester Jordyn Perry says, "And that's that everybody needs to be treated equally and fair with peace, love, unity and respect."
Protester Angie Eldredge says, "Because if we all sit idly by nothing's ever going to change. We've done that for how many years?"
To show the community as a whole is ready for that change, protesters, police officers and community leaders marched together.
Hundreds of people made their way down to the Bannock County Wellness Complex from Pocatello Downs. Protest organizer Garret Crane says, "We are here to honor the life lost to social injustice of George Floyd."
Young and old then knelt for nine minutes: the amount of time it took Minneapolis officers to kill unarmed Floyd.
From there, the football players asked local leaders to address the crowd.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says, "We will not stop fighting the fight until racism is gone."
Pastor Jacualine Thomas "Big Momma" says, "I thank you George because if you hadn't finished your course, none of these people would be here."
Bannock County Undersheriff and former ISU athlete Tony Manu says, "I vow to keep us as officers accountable to each other and keep us accountable to the service of this community."
All the leaders who spoke had one thing in common to say about the ISU athletes who put the demonstration together.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei says, "This is leadership, and tough times require leadership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.