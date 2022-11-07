Not only can you 'Walk like an Egyptian,' you can drink like one too, thanks to a unique coffee house.
In KPVI's 'Proud to be Local' series, KPVI's Deanne Coffin took a road trip to a shop in Idaho Falls that's serving more than just a cup of joe.
The Egyptian Coffee House in Idaho Falls offers a unique experience right when you walk through the door with Egyptian decor.
But the atmosphere isn't the only thing that brings customers into this place.
Zack Mahan works at the Egyptian and says they take pride in what they serves.
"We try to put out a product that we care about. I mean we're all really super involved in the community and we try to make it a special interaction," says Zack Mahan, The Egyptian Coffee House.
Located in the heart of downtown Idaho Falls, customers can choose to sit out on the patio on a nice day or go inside where they have a variety of items to choose from, including everything from coffee to pastries and breakfast items.
"Come down and get ice cream, coffee, whatever you like," says Zack.
But coffee isn't the only thing you can find at the Egyptian Coffee House.
They cater to those that like a little entertainment, with open mic night, live performances and other activities.
As well as being local themselves, they also like to support other local businesses.
"We buy local as we can, but we are a local coffee house, a local roaster. It's cool to support local and have that connection with the community," says Zack.
The Egyptian Coffee House is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.