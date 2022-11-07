Weather Alert

A winter storm will continue to move through the area through Wednesday. Snow levels will remain around 6500 to 7500 feet until a passing cold front drops snow levels to valley floors by tonight. Precipitation will begin as rain or rain/snow mix and transition throughout the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for these areas through tomorrow morning. Some localized snow higher than 3 inches is possible. These areas will see breezy to moderate southerly winds (25 to 40 mph gusts), tapering off through the evening. Additional snow may accumulate through Wednesday in these locations as well, especially those further east.