In another ‘Proud to be Local’ series, KPVI visits a home away from home.
Residents at the Gables of Pocatello are keeping active with each other by listening and moving to some good ol’ fashion music.
The Gables is an assisted living care facility and is just one of six locations in Southeast Idaho.
Dorothy Gates has lived in the area her whole life, but has lived in the Gables for the last two years and says she has it made there.
“I like it a lot. They take care of you. You don’t have to do any work. You don’t have to cook,” says Dorothy Gates, Gables Resident.
Local residents say they feel right at home living at the Gables because of the nice, warm atmosphere.
“It’s definitely a home away from home. It’s very home like here. The outside of the buildings look like a home, so I just think it makes you feel comfortable,” says Kylie Hebdon, Administrator for the Gables of Pocatello.
Administrator Kylie Hebdon says the staff to resident ratio is one of the reasons residents at the Gables thrive.
“It’s smaller so we can give them that more one on one time and talk with them more and more time just to sit down with them and ask them how their day is. It’s not rushed or anything like that,” says Hebdon.
And she loves that she can give back to the local residents.
“I just love all the support from all the other local businesses. It’s definitely a team effort from the doctors, Home, Health and Hospice agencies. We all work together to provide them with the best care,” says Hebdon.
As for Dorothy, she’s happy to be in a place she can call home.
“It means that I don’t have to worry about where I’m going or who’s going to come and see me,” says Dorothy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.