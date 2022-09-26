In our 'Proud to be Local' series, KPVI's Deanne Coffin visited a local coffee shop to find out what's brewing.
It's not just the smell of fresh brewed coffee, but the atmosphere one gets to drink it in.
Local patrons can come in and enjoy a drink or pastry in a comfortable space while also enjoying each other's company or getting some work done.
"Well I think we offer a completely different environment in Pocatello then some of the other traditional coffee shops, so we created an environment that is all 'Old Town Pocatello' and really pays tribute to the 'Old Town Pocatello,' so we created a space, a gathering place and it just makes us unique right in the middle of downtown," says Bill Kelvie, Owner, Gate City Coffee.
The owner of Gate City Coffee, Bill Kelvie says the coffee shop has been in Historic Downtown Pocatello since the beginning of June.
"Well for us it was about a 20 year dream and we wanted to do something other than the corporate world that we'd been in for so long and so the opportunity came along and everything kind of fell into place and here we are," says Kelvie.
Not only is Gate City Coffee a great place to enjoy your favorite drink, but it's also a great place to find a unique local gift."
"Our backbone is coffee and all things coffee related, but we have a lot of coffee mugs and that's kind of what we do and we have a lot of retail items that are very unique to our store. One of the things that we do is we promote a lot of local vendor artists and we have a number of them right now. We're kind of picky about who we have and so we make those things available for sale and it helps them and it helps our business, so people can come in here and especially going into the holiday season and get a cup of coffee and do a little shopping at the same time," says Kelvie.
Gate City Coffee supports Idaho State University by offering a 20-percent discount for ISU students, faculty and alumni, and they're 'Proud to be Local.'
"Being local means that we represent what Pocatello and specifically East Idaho means to everybody else out there in the world, so we like to put on a good face for Pocatello and represent our town to the people that are, certainly that are visiting and to the locals, you know, and everybody here. Being local to us just means being a place where people come and feel at home and know that they're always welcome here and that they always have a place to go," says Kelvie.
