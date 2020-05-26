PRT Expands Youth Summer Pass to allow all Fixed Routes

The Pocatello Regional Transit department is offering the summer youth pass again, but this time with a better perk.
The PRT department is now expanding the summer youth pass to allow access on all of their fixed routes.
Thanks to a generous donation from the Gate City Rotary club, Pocatello youth will be able to ride the bus for free.
The pass is free to youth under the age of 18 and is free of charge.
Skylar Beebe, Director of PRT, had this to say of the free summer passes.
"We really appreciate our youth and we recognize that not all youth have the opportunity to access the community and this really opens that opportunity for them; to essentially get on, ease the burden of money for parents and you know essentially allow that access to our community."
You can get a youth summer pass at the PRT center, Marshall Public Library, Ross Park Aquatic Complex, Zoo Idaho, and Portneuf District Library.
Passes become available on June 1st.
