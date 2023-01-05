A local woman is moving on after more than a decade of serving the Shoshone-Bannock tribal government.
Randy'L Teton has been the Public Affairs Manager for the Shoshone-Bannock tribes for 11 years.
Some of her duties included connecting the tribes with off-reservation groups and events.
She also over-saw tribal, state and federal legislative issues and other communication and public relations duties.
Teton says one of her biggest challenges and accomplishments was changing the local mascots in the public schools.
"With any job, I think it's important for any individual to reflect back on their contributions to their position and I would have to say that my contributions was creating this pavement of communication within the tribal government because it never existed before and to serve my tribe for 11 years, basically just kind of paving that road for a future colleague or a future youth that is wanting to go into media or communications or PR," Says Randy'L Teton, Public Affairs Manager for Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Teton's last day as the Public Affairs Manager is Thursday, January 5th.
She has not yet announced what her new job will be but says she will be staying in the communications field.
