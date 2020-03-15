Information provided by Teton County
As part of Teton County Government’s effort to encourage and practice social distancing, Teton County is asking members of the public who are in need of County services, to first phone or e-mail offices as an alternative to in-person interaction.
There are many occasions where staff can fulfill the needs of an individual over the phone or through email, without having to be physically present. As part of COVID-19 mitigation plans, County Offices are making accommodations to aid the public in the most safe and efficient way possible for the entire community.
To find out how to contact a Teton County Office or Department, please visit the Teton County web page at https://www.tetoncountywy.gov/. For up-to-date information on COVID-19, social distancing practices and precautionary measures to help decrease the spread, please visit the Teton County Health Department web page at http://www.tetoncountywy.gov/2061/Coronavirus-Disease-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.