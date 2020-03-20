The public health department is taking steps to inform the community about Covid-19.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked with the health department officials about those steps.
With new information coming out almost every day, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department is looking for ways to get that information out to the public.
“It just came out that with the Covid-19 virus, it can live on surfaces like plastic or stainless steel for up to three days and on cardboard for 24 hours,” says Tracy McCulloch, Community Health Director at Southeast Idaho Public Health.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department is doing a ‘Facebook Live’ Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. to answer any questions and concerns from the community and also give the latest updated information.
“That is just the best way to get the information out quickly, and social media anymore is like the best way to get information out,” says McCulloch.
The ‘Facebook Live’ moderator says as of Friday’s broadcast, there have been 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Idaho residents and on Thursday they got some big news out of Blaine County, that they had a considerable increase in confirmed cases. On Wednesday they had four confirmed cases and in just one day it jumped to 16 confirmed cases.
“There’s a list of questions that a health-care provider will ask a patient before they determine whether or not they’re going to be tested. So for example it’s going to be are you experiencing signs and symptoms, so the fever, the cough, the shortness of breath. Have you traveled in any of the infected areas, so in the United States some of the hot zones that we are seeing is New York, Washington, California, so those areas, but now too we’re seeing community spread throughout the United States, so for example, in Blaine County we’ve seen community spread,” says McCulloch.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health also has a call center now and that phone number is (208) 234-5875
