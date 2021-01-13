Public input for grant applications

The City of Pocatello is asking for the public's input on 2 grant applications that would help fund renovations for 2 popular areas in Pocatello.
The city will be working with the bureau of land management, forest service, and the Idaho Department of Lands to renovate parts of Cusick Creek Trailhead and City Creek Road.
The projects include expanding the parking lot and improving fencing around the Cusick Creek Trailhead and regrading City Creek Road to limit erosion.
As for input the city would like to hear what the public has to say regarding their plans for the parking expansion and its design.
For residents interested in seeing the plans, they will be shown during next week city council meeting.
"They will see it in our... it'll be on the city council agenda for next Thursday the 21st and so they can see a sketch for the parking lot and that's what we really got for plans. Otherwise it's road grading and so it's going to be a lot of field engineering, but the parking lot we sort of sketched out where we're going to enlarge it too. So certainly they should look at the next city council agenda."
Comments regarding the grant applications can be sent to Hannah Sanger at hsanger@pocatello.us.
