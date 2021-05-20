An ongoing scam appears to be popping up in Eastern Idaho.
Several residents in Pocatello called KPVI reporting scam calls claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and asking for money.
So KPVI looked into it.
The Better Business Bureau said it's not a new scam but it's one that does take several different forms.
Rebecca Barr, BBB communications manager, said sometimes the caller claims to be from Publishers Clearing House, sometimes they claim you won the lottery. It can be a number of organizations but the scam is the same.
“The Publishers Clearing House scam is a form of the Sweepstakes scam," Barr said. "And this is where con artists really prey on your emotion of excitement. You’ve just won a large prize, they’re using PCH as that name brand that you would recognize, that you could potentially have won this large sum of money from them. And you start visualizing the large check at your front door, the balloons, and that's really where they get you to act fast."
Whatever organization the caller tries to imitate, the scammer tries to get you to give personal information or pay money up front in order to claim your prize.
Barr said the calls can use legitimate names of people in that particular organization. Scammers can also spoof your phone so the caller ID shows "Publishers Clearing House."
Since January, Barr said the BBB Scam Tracker has had 6 reports of the PCH scam but luckily, no Idahoan has yet fallen victim to it.
Barr reminds everyone to watch out for red flags with these types of scams.
“You should never have to pay money up front in order to claim a prize," Barr said. "Of course there will be taxes in the long run but you should never have to pay money to get that money. You also want to keep in mind that you can’t actually win a prize you’ve never actually entered."
Barr also said to double check PCH or the organization's website to see how they would really notify you if you did in fact win.
Barr also adds - if possible - not to answer calls from numbers you don't know because the more you answer the scam calls, the more they'll keep calling.
Also never give out any personal or financial information. If you do contacted by a scammer, report it to the BBB Scam Tracker. And if you fall victim to one and lose money, contact local law enforcement.
