Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.