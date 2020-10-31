"What we wanted most was for today, Halloween day to be a great gift to the kids because you know all of us know what's been going on," says Rollie Walker, founder of the U-Pick Redbarn pumpkin patch.
Rollie Walker, Founder of the U-Pick Redbarn took part in throwing something nice for the community. And it turned out to be big success compared to past Halloween events according to Chase Walker, Co-Owner of the Redbarn pumpkin patch.
"Usually it's pretty slow for us on Halloween it's usually one of our slowest days so we wanted to create an event that was super special for people and something that people would remember and we thought the cannons would be the way to create that for everyone," said Chase.
The main attraction are the candy cannons. They usually use them to shoot pumpkins according to Chase. But they came up with an idea to get into the spirit of the holiday.
And turns out it's a great toy to have as well.
"I found a company that made these cannons back east because we needed something for dads to do. Yeah they bring their kids but it's really a dad toy," said Rollie.
Over a thousand pounds of candy have been gathered for this event and every pound is being shot through these cannons.
It's not just Halloween, the area was built to serve a purpose, says Chase.
"This was our whole idea was to make a super fun experience for families I mean that's what it's all about," said Chase.
"We do it for the families. I have so many parents walking up to me saying thank you, thank you. We're out of the house, we're having fun with our families, it's a safe environment, it's outside," said Rollie.
