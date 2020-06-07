On June 7, 2020, at 8:50 am, Idaho State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Jamie Capson, 38, of Pocatello. A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle with Capson.
Capson's vehicle was speeding 100 mph in an 80 mph zone northbound on I15 at milepost 95, just north of Blackfoot. Capson's vehicle fled from police continuing to drive at times in excess of 100 mph. The suspect vehicle exited in Idaho Falls at exit 118, the West Broadway exit. Police used a PIT maneuver on Capson's vehicle to bring it to a stop at West Broadway Street and Houston Circle. Capson's vehicle struck and knocked over a street light at the intersection.
Capson was initially transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Capson was later booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Felony Eluding, Felony Injury to a Child, and Resist and Obstruct.
