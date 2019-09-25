It was an exciting day for the Idaho State Veterans Home.
A groundbreaking took place for their new "Putting Green," which has been years in the making thanks to donations from the Idaho Veterans Assistance league and Blackfoot Elks Lodge.
It allows veterans and others that come up to work with them to have something more to add to a therapy aspect, and not just for recreation.
It should help give them balance and recognize how balance plays an important role in physical therapy and golf.
Josiah Dahlstrom, Administrator, Idaho State Veterans Home said, "Thinking about therapies and having to get up in the morning and the potential concerns because of a perhaps recent hip fracture or something else and it gets a little dreading I think when you think about 'oh I have to do the stairs again' or 'oh I have to walk up those hallways' and this just adds a different aspect to it."
The "Putting Green" should be completed within three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.