Idaho Senator Jim Risch (R) visited Pocatello Tuesday. The senator made several stops while in town to discuss several different topics including: the Supreme Court vacancy, the November election, COVID and much more.
"This particular time, of course, I've got a mixture of some official things that I'm doing and then I'm doing some campaign things also," explains Senator Risch.
During his stop in Pocatello, KPVI asked him about many topics as we close in on the November election.
The senator will vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Barrett. KPVI asked him what he thinks about the political fight surrounding her confirmation.
"Twenty-nine times there's been a vacancy, 29 times the president has filled it," explains Senator Risch. "Sometimes they get confirmed, sometimes they don't. You won't be surprised to hear that when the president and the Senate are of the same party they get confirmed, generally but not always. When they are of opposite parties they don't get confirmed."
The next topic: Should Idahoans be worried about mail in voting fraud?
"I know for a fact that they're (election officials across the state) checking signatures as they should; so, people shouldn't worry about Idaho. This is as safe and secure as it possibly can be," says the senator. He furthers the idea that absentee voting is safe in the Gem State by telling a story of a personal friend who had to go in to her local election's office to re-sign her ballot to prove it was actually her.
The senator has been a big proponent of stimulus packages during the pandemic. The question: When will we see another one?
"Unfortunately, politics have entered into this," he states. "On November 3 the politics are going to kind of dissipate. I suspect we're going to get another bill, but I don't think it's going to be until after that."
Some of those politics include the president's announcement to forgo voting on a bill until after the election.
The question: Do you think that was the right move?
"The president was very frustrated. He wanted a deal," Senator Risch explains. "(He) truly wanted a deal, and he told the guys to get the job done. But, when the gap is as wide as it is without running up the white flag there wasn't going to be a deal."
The last question for the senator: Why should Idahoans vote for you over your opponent Paulette Jordan?
"According to the people back in D.C., (I'm) the most conservative Republican in the United States Senate representing the most conservative state in America," Senator Risch states. "So, I think I fit."
Senator Risch tells KPVI the Senate seat does not belong to him, but rather to all Idahoans. It's up to them to decide who they want to fill it next month.
