Race and ethnicity data is now available on the COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard on Idaho's coronavirus website.
The data will be updated by 5 p.ml daily, except on Sundays and holidays.
“Idaho and DHW are committed to transparency, but we also want to make sure the data we can provide has integrity,” said Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “Race and ethnicity are not mandatory for patients to report, but if the patient provides this data, it is required to be reported by enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers. It is new for the Idaho Immunization Program to capture and report this data. We want to thank everyone for their patience as we worked through capturing and reporting this important information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.