A radon awareness event is happening next month.
The event is February 16th at Star Route Brewery in Pocatello.
It starts at 5:15 p.m.
There will be free swag, a raffle, food, one free drink and radon test kits while supplies last.
Ali Gorny, the co-owner of Radon Professionals, says there is no way to know if you have high radon levels unless you do testing.
"So Radon is odorless, tasteless gas that, you can't see it, can't smell it, you can't taste it but it's a naturally occurring soil gas. It comes up from the bedrock basically and it's radioactive, so it's the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers," says Ali Gorny, Co-owner of Radon Professionals
