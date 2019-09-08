Information Provided by Idaho Falls
Beginning on Monday, Sept. 9, Union Pacific Railroad will be reconstructing two railroad crossings at N. Boulevard, just north of Science Center Drive. Motorists should plan alternate routes.
N. Boulevard will be closed at both railroad crossing for the duration of the project. The anticipated completion time is one week, barring unforeseen conditions.
Motorists should avoid the area and plan alternate routes. Traffic will be detoured to 29th North (Stanley Street). The Idaho Falls Street Division will be providing traffic control.
Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.