A local event is in need of volunteers.
'Rake a Difference' needs people to volunteer to rake leaves in people's yards.
It's a community event that raises funds to support the Pocatello Free Clinic.
'Rake a Difference' runs November 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th.
To volunteer or request to have your yard raked, call 208-477-5839.
"It's super important because then you can get involved in your community, so it helps make Pocatello prettier and in addition to that you get to support the free clinic who is helping a bunch of people in our community," says Hannah Rasmussen, Coordinator for 'Rake a Difference.'
Last year 'Rake a Difference had more than 500 volunteers that did more than 100 yards.
