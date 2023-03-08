If you drove past the Pocatello City offices Wednesday morning, you most likely saw a group of people holding up signs.
These people were bringing attention to the issue of the Idaho Legislature cutting $36 million from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
That money was intended to keep the childcare business grants going from July through September of 2023.
Lawmakers are also saying that they are hold off on a vote to approve a supplemental appropriation covering March through July 2023.
According to rally organizers, this would end the childcare business grants early and leave childcare providers in the state extremely vulnerable and in an unexpected financial bind.
Along with Pocatello, rallies were held in Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, and Boise.
