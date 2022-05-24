The first annual Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet charity bowling event was a big hit!
On May 21, dozens of community members came together at Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello to raise money for Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho, which helps victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.
The event raised just over $3,700 and Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia are donating an additional $1,300 to make an even $5,000.
Teams from Fort Hall, the City of Chubbuck, Pocatello Police, Pocatello Fire, and even Mayor Brian Blad all participated in the event. The event even had participation from teams from Preston and Utah.
KPVI teamed up with Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia to sponsor the event.
Thanks to everyone who participated, donated, and helped with the event!
