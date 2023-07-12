How about getting a little practice in before duck season by popping a few shots off at an airplane?
Located just northwest of exit 113 off I-15, the ‘Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club’ is holding a fundraiser.
On Saturday, July 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., you can come out to the club’s runway and support the ‘Veterans Mobility Corp.'
At the event, three dollars will get you ten shots at an RC plane with a paintball gun or the chance to fly one.
There will be exhibition demonstrations of a flying pterodactyl and a lawnmower.
Raffles will be held for prizes such as RC airplanes, gift cards, and the chance to ride in a full-sized plane.
Club President Stu Eddins a veteran himself had this to say when asked about why they raise money for this specific group.
“There's quite a few of us that are retired from the military. A lot of us have ties to that. So, so we felt it was a good fit for our club, where so many of us are military veterans type thing. Hopefully, they'll save us a wheelchair when we get older.”
More information about the club and the event can be found on the DEMAFC website. If you have trouble finding the location it's location is here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.