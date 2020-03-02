High school students from southeast Idaho have made their way to Idaho State University for the 23rd concert band festival.
The festival is a two day event where students get to perform in the grand concert hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Dr. Patrick brooks, Professor of Music and Director of Band, said of the event.
"It's an educational event. Its a chance for the local and regional schools to come to our extraordinary facility here and to play the concert hall and then to also be worked with a clinician and guest conductor that we bring in every year."
This year's guest conductor is the Boise State University band director Phil Hartman.
Dr. Brooks had this to say of the guest conductor.
"He's just a wonderful teacher and conductor and i know that the directors and the schools will enjoy working with him here."
The festival is more than just working with the conductors and clinicians "it's also a chance for them to hear the other high school bands and that's an important part of it."
The event allows for not only networking but also "to meet me and hear our band play, And hopefully think oh that would be a lot of fun to do something like that."
The festival is open to the public and resumes Wednesday morning at 8 AM.
