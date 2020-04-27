Re-opening of Forest Service Roads and Campgrounds

As the temperatures rise and snow melts, outdoor enthusiasts are wondering when forest roads will re-open.
According to the US Forest Service, roads will likely re-open at the Caribou-Targhee National Forest during their usual times.
However many campgrounds will remain closed due to the pandemic.
Officials will revisit the closure policies when summer begins.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, says that "we want to be flexible and adhere to the CDC policies. We want to be good neighbors and support Governor Little's plan and we also want to maker sure we're keeping our staff safe."
To find more information on opening dates for specific areas click on the following link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/ctnf/recreation
