With cheaper gas costs and low interest rates you might be tempted to buy a car, but if so, you may want to think again.
AAA did their annual study analyzing the real costs of owning a car, which on average is just over $9500 and $200 higher than last year.
Depreciation has been playing a big role in owning a car which on average winds up costing the owner over $3000 in losses per year with higher sticker prices.
Insurance alone has been costing drivers around $1200 on average per year as well.
There may also be hidden fees drivers should be aware of.
Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director said, "So it's really important to do your homework because again there's a lot of hidden costs to owning a new vehicle. does your vehicle require premium fuel, that's going to cost you more, does it require a special motor oil blend, what are other drivers saying online? Those are all things you can be doing your research on.
Drivers should also keep in mind costs of their license, registration, taxes, maintenance, repair, and new tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.