If you're looking to buy a home but aren't satisfied with the listings, you may want to wait until all stay-at-home orders are lifted.
A recent study shows that over 3 out of 4 potential sellers are planning on putting their homes up for sale once the orders are lifted.
This is nearly 77% of current people planning to sell their homes, which gives buyers more of a variety of options.
Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, National Association of Realtors said, "Many of the sellers will also be buyers and they know that the listings that they need to purchase are also limited."
It's also important to keep in mind that most people selling their homes aren't lowering prices to sell their homes faster despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a link to the full study: https://www.nar.realtor/newsroom/realtors-report-that-77-of-potential-home-sellers-are-preparing-to-sell-following-end-of-stay-at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.