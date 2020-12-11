The clock is running for three local school board members.
A recall drive started in September to oust Pocatello/Chubbuck School Trustees Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt, and Chairperson Dave Mattson has moved into its next phase.
Since then, organizers have collected and turned in enough signatures to trigger a recall election.
And now, Election Administrator Julie Hancock tells KPVI that according to the recall requirements, the three board members have until December 17 to announce their resignations or else Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon will order a recall election.
The parents who organized the recall effort told KPVI that while the school district is offering a hybrid model of in class and online learning, they want the option of a full-time, in class schedule.
