"Judge, at this time we are prepared to go forward with the entry of a plea," said Chad Daybell's attorney John Prior. He continued, "On behalf of Mr. Daybell we will enter a plea of not guilty to all charges."
Friday morning, Chad Daybell was arraigned in court and appeared before Seventh District Magistrate Judge Steven Boyce via Zoom to enter his plea of not guilty.
Daybell faces four felony charges in relation to the discovery of the remains of his wife's (Lori Vallow Daybell) children. They are seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Police discovered the children's remains on Chad Daybell's Salem, Idaho property in June.
The four felony charges include two felony counts of concealing, altering or destroying evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to hide evidence.
Judge Boyce explained each charge has the same possible punishment saying, "Up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000." He continued, "The penalties in each count could run either consecutively, meaning together, or they could be ordered to be served concurrently. I'm sorry, concurrently would be running together and consecutively meaning one would have to be served after the other was completed."
After Daybell entered the plea of not guilty, the judge asked the state how much time would be needed for the trial.
"Your honor, I think we should probably plan on as we discussed about three weeks for this trial," responded Special Prosecutor for Fremont County Rob Wood.
The defense agreed to a three-week period for the trail and the judge set January 11, 2021 as its starting date. He also set a pretrial conference for December 10, 2020.
