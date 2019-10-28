It was an extremely cold start to the workweek for many this morning across Eastern Idaho.
Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Burley, and Challis all set new record lows this morning shattering records that were set back as long ago as 1970.
A cold front passed through this weekend which cleared skies and allowed temperatures to drop well below seasonal averages.
Tim Axford, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Cold spells aren't all that uncommon they are you know common across Eastern Idaho. The potency of this cold spell was pretty pretty strong, and so that was a pretty rare feat in itself just getting down into the single digits for most of the population centers around the Snake Plain."
An arctic cold front is expected to move across Eastern Idaho tonight which will unfortunately make it even cooler through Wednesday morning.
