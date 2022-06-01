Bannock County Election officials spent the day recounting the ballots for one primary race.
The recount for the Bannock County Assessor’s race was requested by candidate Greg Cates as three votes, or less than a tenth of a percent, separated Cates and Deputy Assessor Anita Hymas.
Wednesday’s recount showed that Cates had 4,582 votes, three more than originally counted, Hymas has 4,584, two more votes than originally counted.
This puts Hymas still in the lead now by two votes.
Both candidates have the option to appeal the votes within 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.