September is National Recovery Month and to celebrate there is an annual event this week to bring hope.
Recovery Fest 2023 is Friday, September 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Freeman Park Bandshell in Idaho Falls. There will be activities for kids, as well as food, music and raffle prizes. Sheriff Sam Hulse will be there to talk with community members, along with several other agencies and organizations.
The event is free.
"It's just to bring awareness of our recovery community that we have here in Southeast Idaho and let people know that there is hope,” says event organizer Ben Wells, “here's people there that are willing to support you whether it's a mental health struggle or challenge that you are going through, substance misuse or even an addiction and for families as well. We just want to let people know in our area that there are things and people and agencies that are really willing to support and show a lot of compassion and empathy and most of people within the community have lived experiences, so they've done it, so we want to show that hope is real and recovery is real."
For more information you can go to their website.
