Blood Need High Across Idaho, Nation

Red Cross Blood Donation

From Red Cross news release:

CRITICAL NEED FOR BLOOD DONATIONS. Due to COVID-19 the American Red Cross has had 4,500 canceled blood drives, resulting in 150,000 fewer blood donations.

POCATELLO SAVES LIVES BLOOD DRIVES

WHERE: American Red Cross in the Pine Ridge Mall (come in by Planet Fitness)

4155 Yellowstone, Pocatello ID

Tuesday, March 24th, 1pm-6pm

Wednesday, March 25th, 10am-6pm

Thursday, March 26th, 10am-6pm

Wednesday, April 1st, 10am-3pm

Thursday, April 2nd, 8am-1pm

Saturday, April 4th, 10am-4pm

IDAHO FALLS SAVES LIVES BLOOD DRIVES

WHERE: Idaho Falls Donation Center 

1165 E 17th Street, Idaho Falls, ID

Tuesday, March 24th, 1pm-6pm

Wednesday, March 25th, 10am-6pm

Thursday, March 26th, 10am-6pm

Tuesday, March 31st, 10am-6pm

Wednesday, April 1st, 9am-4pm

Thursday, April 2nd, 10am-6pm

Schedule an appointment @ redcrossblood.org 

or call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767)

PLEASE DONATE AND HELP US GIVE SOMEONE THE GIFT OF LIVE.

We understand people may be hesitant to come to give blood, but we want to reassure everyone on the precautions our teams are taking to keep you safe.

Share your health as coronavirus concerns intensify, we need healthy blood donors more than ever. Donating is a safe process and healthy individuals should schedule a blood donation to help the nation's blood supply. Red Cross employees have implemented added precautions to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff. If you are healthy and well we urge you to make a blood donation appointment @ redcrossblood.org

