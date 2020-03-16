Starting March 17, Regal Cinemas is closing all of its theaters to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"It's our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests," Regal said in a news release. "We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters."
The announcement of closures closely follows Universal Picture's decision to release its current and upcoming theatrical releases on home entertainment.
ANC Theatres announced plans to limit audiences to 50 people per screening, though that announcement was made before Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid groups of over 10 people.
The theaters remain closed until further notice. Regal has more than 540 theaters in 42 states including the Edwards Grand Teton in Ammon.
