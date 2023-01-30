It’s that time of year again for thousands of local students to take part in the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon.
Each year in February, Lookout Credit Union partners with City of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25, and the Marshall Public Library, to bring the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon reading challenge.
This reading program challenges all K through 5 public schools, charter and private schools, and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck, and Fort Hall, to read a combined total of a million minutes in the month of February.
7,500 reading sheets, for students to log their time, have been delivered to every elementary school in the region. Beginning February 1, students may start recording their reading progress through February 28. Teachers can also choose to read and track the sheets in their classrooms. The sheets will then be collected at the end of February and tallied in early March
The winning schools will get money and a visit from Mayor Brian Blad. Whether you come from a school of thousands, or a small charter, each school has a chance to win money for their libraries.
