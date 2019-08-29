Information Provided by City of Pocatello
The City of Pocatello Community Recreation Center is now taking sign-ups for its latest round of youth dance classes.
Currently, registration is open for the 16-week program that begins September 9. The styles of dance that will be taught include ballet, tumble, hip hop, and more. The tuition for the session is $96 and can be paid in monthly installments of $24. A dance identification card is required and is $5 payable on registration. A costume fee of $35 is due by the November 15 recital and a $10 recital fee is due December 15. Optional shoes can be purchased for $16. Please check with your child’s instructor prior to paying as only some classes will be ordering shoes.
For a full list of classes and to register, visit register.pocatello.us. Individuals can also register in person at the Community Recreation Center, 144 Wilson Avenue, or over the phone by calling 208-232-3901.
For more information on the other programs and services from the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, visit pocatello.us/pr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.