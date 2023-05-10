If your kids are looking for something fun to do over the summer months learning to program computers, there is an IT boot camp coming up in July.
Registrations for the free Melaleuca Information Technology Boot Camp are being taken right now.
The week-long camp will show high school students how to create their own smartphone app and build interactive web pages.
"Melaleuca created this hands-on technology camp in an effort to help students develop into leaders of innovation while educating them about the exciting and meaningful opportunities within the field of information technology,” said Melaleuca Chief Information Officer Todd Sorenson. “We want more of Idaho’s students to be thoroughly prepared for these opportunities, and we believe that strengthening their foundation in computer science will serve them in securing rewarding careers in science and technology.”
“Based on the high level of interest and students’ positivity about this program, we know that many Idaho students are passionate about innovation and technology,” Sorenson said. “This has been a fun program, and we are regularly impressed with the previous students’ ingenuity and abilities.”
This is the fifth year that Melaleuca is holding this community outreach program. There will be a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and an afternoon session from noon to 3:00 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the company.
Registrations need to be in by May 31st.
You can register by clicking this link, by emailing itbootcamp@melaleuca.com, or by calling 208-534-222.
