As concern over the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow stress can begin to affect your daily life.
While social distancing may limit your option, Cody Evans, a licensed clinical professional counselor with Physicians Care Center explains how we can relieve stress at home.
"One thing that I found to be helpful for reducing stress... when individuals can focus on their basic needs that they have."
What would those basic needs be?
Cody says that they should "still have a healthy diet, proper exercise, they need to make sure they're getting enough sleep at night and really taking care of their body that way".
These needs allow the body to be in a state to properly reduce stress.
Healthy coping mechanisms can also help with relieving stress.
Cody, goes on to describe what some of the techniques are.
"Deep breathing techniques, techniques called grounding, being mindful. Pretty much that means I'm not going to get caught up in futuristic worst case scenarios."
Another great mechanism is also keeping up with relationships.
"We may be confined to our homes, but we can still do plenty of phone calls, text messaging, Facetime. Relationships don't have to die down because we're confined to our homes."
Cody also mentioned how we can help keep stress levels down with our children.
"What I would encourage to parents especially if they can keep up with the majority of routines in their own house, I think that can provide a little bit of comfort to their own kids during this time"
If you feel the need to communicate with someone over stress and anxiety, contact your local mental health care provider to speak with a professional counselor.
