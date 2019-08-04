'Relight the Night' Kicks Off Fundraiser to Restore Another Piece of History

‘Relight the Night’ kicked off their fundraiser to restore another piece of history at the ‘Neon Street Dance’ in ‘Old Town Pocatello,’ Saturday night.
They need $8,000 dollars to restore the historic ‘Buster Brown Shoes’ sign that once resided at Hudson’s Shoes on Center and Main Streets from 1958 to 1975.
At the event they sold raffle tickets and neon items.
It’s the 16th neon sign ‘Relight the Night’ has brought back to ‘Old Town’ since they re-lit the ‘Chief’ sign in 2013.
The restored ‘Buster Brown’ sign’s new location will be at the Southeast corner of Center Street and Union Pacific Avenue.
“It’s a beautiful, beautiful piece of neon. Neon is art and beauty, but neon is also history and the sign preserves a history of the Hudson Shoe Store and ‘Old Town Pocatello’ and that’s our feeling about all of this neon,” says Randy Dixon, Committee Chair of ‘Relight the Night,’ Old Town Foundation.
‘Relight the Night’ raised almost a $1,000 dollars from Saturday’s event to go towards the restoration of the ‘Buster Brown Shoes’ neon sign.
If you want to help get the ‘Buster Brown’ sign up you can buy raffle tickets at any of the following locations, Poky Dot Boutique, Vain & Vintage, Cottonwood Junction, Old Town Mercantile, Neighborhood Works, and Vintage Vinyl.
Raffle prizes will be, ‘Flip the Switch’ to light the ‘Buster Brown’ sign, Flowers by LD $100 Gift Certificate, Chief Theater Blanket by Old Town Embroidery, Yellowstone Restaurant $50 Gift Certificate, ‘Let’s Glow Crazy’ Gift Basket, Haunted History Walking Tour Tickets (4 Tickets) and Gumption ‘Buster Brown’ Print.
(0) comments
