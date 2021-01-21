Reminder to leave wintering animals undisturbed

As we continue through the winter season many animals are also looking to survive the tough season.
Idaho Fish and Game wants to remind everyone that wintering animals begin to forage at lower elevations for food putting them at a greater risk of running into humans.
This extra stress can cause the animals to use precious fat storage that they need to continue surviving the coldest time of year.
Fish and Game has put out some tips on how to not disturb the wintering animals you may run into.
Leaving them alone when you're in the outdoors.
Keeping your dog under control when walking them.
To watch out for big game when driving.
And to not feed wintering game, as authorities with Fish and Game will feed them if there is an emergency situation.
For more information from Idaho Fish and Game, click here.
