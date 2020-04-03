While schools may be closed due to the Coronavirus, education is still considered an essential function.
Beginning Monday April 6th, remote learning will start across Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25.
Elementary students will learn mainly from learning packets while middle school and high school students will learn mainly online.
The school district is offering Chromebooks to any students who do not have a computer at home and those can be picked up along with packets for elementary schoolers Monday at Highland High School.
Courtney Fisher, District Communications Director, School District #25 said, "I'm extraordinarily proud of our team and them being able to rise to the occasion to make this a success and you know at the heart of all of this we care about our learners and we care about their education."
For more information on how to pick up your packet or Chromebook, you can visit www.SD25.us.
