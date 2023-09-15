After two years of renovations, Holt Arena has reopened.
There was an open house Thursday to show off the improvements to the Pocatello community. In 1970, Holt Arena became the first covered indoor stadium on any college or university campus in the nation. Renovations include new ISU branded seating that complies with ADA standards, premium seating, a student athlete meeting room and lounge, a state-of-the-art film room, new turf, new press box, improved lighting, and inner lining on the ceiling.
ISU officials say these changes will improve the experience for student athletes, community members, and others.
"Holt Arena is one of ISU's most beloved and historic campus locations,” says ISU President Kevin Satterlee, “being here today you can't help but see the lasting impact that this venue has had on generations of our students. Holt Arena is the home to countless memories, countless victories, accomplishments, and traditions that impact our entire community. We celebrate by saying that this university and this historic venue will continue to serve our students and continue to serve all of us."
You can check out the renovations Saturday for ISU football's home opener against Northern Iowa.
