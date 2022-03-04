A local state representative says a cyber-security bill provides specific and very limited exemptions for public records.
Dustin Manwaring, the bill's sponsor, says the legislation exempting those records from Idaho's public records act is needed because other nations are targeting government systems in the United States and they could use public records to aid in those attacks.
The House voted 48 to 20 to approve the bill.
"As we enter into this 21st century economy and the technology that's continuing to evolve, we literally have nations state actors, Russia, China, you know, other countries that are attacking our cyber security systems and so, I think this is just a critical bill at this time to give our elected officials one more tool to make sure that we're protecting state and local infrastructure and also private data," says State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
