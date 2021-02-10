"It's very concerning when we're throwing an option out there that I don't think has been studied very well," said Richard Durrant, Vice President of the Idaho Farm Bureau is a farmer himself.
He's been one for as long as he can remember.
"My entire life. We've always sent out wheat either to Pasco or to Lewiston," said Durrant.
But a recent proposal from U.S. Representative Mike Simpson has members at the Idaho Farm Bureau questioning why an option like this is necessary.
"There's 42 counties out of our 44 counties in the state that are wheat producers," said President of the Idaho Farm Bureau Bryan Searle.
According to Durrant, these dams provide wheat farmers and producers with benefits to ship their product across the Pacific Northwest region.
But Representative Simpson believes the dams are an obstacle and a risk for salmon population.
"We've enhanced their survivability through the dams with fish passages," said Durrant.
Searle says relying on other means of transportation rather than using the dam to ship goods could be more harmful to the environment.
"That's a huge impact on roads, on the emissions into the environment," said Searle.
In addition, farmers and producers alike would be affected by this breaching of the dams.
"It just domino's down," said Searle.
Both believe there is still potential to speak with Representative Simpson about an option that meets everyone's needs.
"Let's work on this project together, but breaching the dams is not an option," said Durrant.
