A local state representative weighs in on legislation allowing K-12 teachers to join the state's health insurance plan.
That legislation cleared the House on Monday and is headed to the Senate.
The House voted 55 to 14 to approve the legislation.
Lawmakers call the bill a 'Game-Changer' for public education because health insurance costs are eating into Idaho teacher's paychecks.
Democratic State Representative James Ruchti says he is a co-sponsor of the bill and supportive of the idea.
"Even though we're addressing health insurance, we're taking care of more than one issue, so making it cheaper for teachers and educators to afford health insurance, but also we're putting more money back in their pockets, so that's an added benefit and a third benefit would be I think we're sending a message that teachers and educators generally, that they're important to us," says Representative James Ruchti, District 29.
