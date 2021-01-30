The office of performance evaluations put together a report on what the effects of giving unauthorized immigrants driving privileges could do for the state.
This was a project given to them by the joint legislative oversight committee.
according to the office of performance evaluations, studies have found that giving driving privileges would allow them to drive could benefit the state's work force.
If Idaho were to have a program for unauthorized immigrants, they would have the opportunity to sign up for auto-insurance which could save the state money.
"There are some conclusions we can draw such as if Idaho were to have a program it is likely that unauthorized immigrants would get auto mobile insurance. It means that there could potentially be less uninsured drivers on the road which can save Idahoans money."
As of 2021 there are 16 states and the District of Columbia that issue driving privileges to unauthorized immigrants.
