Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DRY AIR COMBINING WITH GUSTY WIND FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER... .THE WEAK COLD FRONT THAT BROUGHT SOME SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING HAS USHERED IN AN EXTREMELY DRY AIR MASS. COMBINED WITH STRONG WARMING, AFTERNOON HUMIDITY WILL LOWER IN MANY PLACES BELOW 15 PERCENT, INCLUDING AREAS WHERE THE MINIMUM HUMIDITY WILL GO BELOW 10 PERCENT. ON SUNDAY AND MONDAY, LOW PRESSURE MOVING THROUGH THE PANHANDLE WILL DO LITTLE MORE THAN INCREASE THE WIND. THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL MAKE FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. THE MAIN AREAS AFFECTED WILL BE RIDGES AND OTHER AREAS EXPOSED TO A SOUTHWEST WIND. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME DRYNESS COMBINED WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS, MEANS THAT ONCE STARTED, WILDFIRES CAN BURN WITH RAPID SPREAD RATES AND HIGH INTENSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. THOSE CAMPING OR COOKING OUTDOORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WITH FIRE. USE ESTABLISHED FIRE PITS AND DO NOT LEAVE ANY OPEN FLAME UNWATCHED. &&