A local state representative announced he is running for re-election.
Republican State Representative for District 29, Dustin Manwaring told KPVI that he was filing his declaration to run for his seat again.
He says he was filing it on Tuesday with the Secretary of State's Office.
Manwaring says it will be a full year of campaigning with the primary and the general election.
"It's the right thing for me to do, to continue to work on and build upon some of the things that have I already have in place and I just going to commit to trying it again. Keep serving the people of Pocatello," says Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29.
Dustin says he is also looking forward to the birth of his new baby girl.
