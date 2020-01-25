Representative Elaine Smith announces retirement, endorses Pocatello lawyer James Ruchti

After nearly 20 years serving in state government, Idaho District 29 Representative Elaine Smith announced her retirement today.
This morning people packed into a conference room at Station Square in Old Town Pocatello to listen to the representative's announcement.
The Pocatello Democrat is in her 10th term and 19th year in public service. She is also currently serving as the House Minority Caucus Chairwoman.
To the crowded room she announced that at the end of her term this November she would retire from office. Those in attendance moaned.
She then formally endorsed former representative James Ruchti of Pocatello to fill the District 29 seat she'll be leaving. Those in attendance applauded this part of the announcement.
James Ruchti says, "We're going to knock on hundreds and hundreds of doors. We're going to have thousands of conversations with voters, community members. I want to know what's on your mind. We're going to officially launch the campaign in March after we're able to officially register to run."
Although Ruchti cannot register to run until March, he says he wanted to get out early because there is a lot of work to do and he wants to make sure that he and his team "do this campaign right."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.