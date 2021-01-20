Representative James Ruchti starts virtual town hall series

Idaho Representative James Ruchti will host a series of virtual town halls during the legislative session.
Every other Saturday the Idaho Representative will host 'Ruchti's Recap'.
Where he will inform his constituents and Idahoans on what is going on in the during the sessions.
At the end of the call there will be a Q and A that Ruchti looks forward to interacting with Idahoans.
The series begins on january 23rd at 10am.
To find the link to register for the zoom call, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.